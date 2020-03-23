Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 818,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 617,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

EV opened at $27.80 on Monday. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

