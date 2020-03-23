Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $218,858,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $16,499,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,473,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 277,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 853,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 259,567 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP opened at $31.47 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

