Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stake Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 210,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $976,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,200,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,564. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.