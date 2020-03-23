Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.27. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTX. ValuEngine downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

