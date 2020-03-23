OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $170.00

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 178.82 ($2.35), with a volume of 86150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.76).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target (down from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 463.75 ($6.10).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 384.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. OneSavings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

