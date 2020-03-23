Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 15,812 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,407,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 777,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $8.69 on Monday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $58.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

