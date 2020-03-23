Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 38,958 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 299.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $2,485,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Sasol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 876,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Renaissance Capital raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sasol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

