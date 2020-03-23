Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 8,095 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Premier by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 167,102 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $28.87 on Monday. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.