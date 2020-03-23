Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.16% of Retail Value worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Retail Value by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Retail Value by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Retail Value by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Retail Value stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. Retail Value Inc has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.