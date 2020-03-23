Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 56,934 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

