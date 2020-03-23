Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE AVAL opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

