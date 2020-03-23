Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,295 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,065. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

