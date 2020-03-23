Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.15 Million Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,930 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DSP Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 54.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 47,071 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 190,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,805 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $256.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

