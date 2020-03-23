Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.16 Million Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,030 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Amc Networks worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 144,570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Amc Networks by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 124,472 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,491,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

