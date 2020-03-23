Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,300 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Centennial Resource Development worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

