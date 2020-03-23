Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 51,305 Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,305 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.36. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

