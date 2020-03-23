Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 7,954 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $58.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.