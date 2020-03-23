Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of National HealthCare worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 57.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 19.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.