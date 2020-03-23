Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 24,467 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,467 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in K12 were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in K12 by 2,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 283,137 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth about $4,893,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of K12 by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,804 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of K12 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $664.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.11. K12 Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

