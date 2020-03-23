Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 66,802 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,802 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 127.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 222.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 508,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 350,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.