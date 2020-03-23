Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 61,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of CHRS opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

