Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,797,000 after purchasing an additional 361,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,000 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,427,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,200,000 after purchasing an additional 382,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 586,007 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

