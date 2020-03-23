Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $197,000 in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

CMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $336.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.82. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Research analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.48%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, SVP Roy Kim purchased 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.