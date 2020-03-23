Park Lawn (PLC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Park Lawn to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PLC opened at C$18.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.57 million and a P/E ratio of 58.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.24. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$31.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.64.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

