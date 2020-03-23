Paychex (PAYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.