Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DNK opened at $7.50 on Monday. Phoenix Tree has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82.

About Phoenix Tree

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience.

