Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

