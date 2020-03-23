Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,546,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 197,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

