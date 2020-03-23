Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 11,539 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.77 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

