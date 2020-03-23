Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 555.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Stephens lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTEN opened at $2.21 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $424.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.