Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $40,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221,066 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 305,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 148,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

