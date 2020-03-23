Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $87,000 in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $341,784,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $320,756,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $319,827,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $316,567,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

