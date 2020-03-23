Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 13,984 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Associated Banc by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.