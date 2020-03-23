Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 23,978 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,978 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 645.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after buying an additional 424,121 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hasbro by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

