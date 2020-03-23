Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,071 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,241,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 328,071 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

Shares of KHC opened at $22.28 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

