Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 931 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Signature Bank by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $80.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average is $127.22. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.