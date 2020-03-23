Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $38,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 136.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 191.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,749.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $2,326.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,650.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,705.86. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $58.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,982.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

