Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

IBKR stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,198,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

