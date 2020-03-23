Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCOM. DA Davidson began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of DCOM opened at $12.32 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after buying an additional 135,206 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 74,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.