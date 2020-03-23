Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Pluralsight by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,303 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 791,045 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Pluralsight by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 787,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,879.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,328. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

