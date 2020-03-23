POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Cap Hits $553,840.53

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, GDAC and LBank. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $553,840.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016928 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000337 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, GDAC, CoinBene, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

