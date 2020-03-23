Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.98

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €31.98 ($37.19) and last traded at €31.98 ($37.19), with a volume of 56209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €33.70 ($39.19).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAH3. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.00 ($86.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.91.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile (ETR:PAH3)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

