Portland General Electric to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $40.28 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

