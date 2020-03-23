Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Share Price

Media stories about Eaton (NYSE:ETN) have been trending positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Eaton earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Eaton’s analysis:

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Eaton stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.