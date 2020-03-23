Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price

Media headlines about Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Komatsu earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Komatsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

