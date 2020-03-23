ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,484 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,986,000 after buying an additional 932,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 842.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $2,903,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

