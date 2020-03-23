Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Shares of PLX opened at $2.18 on Friday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.19.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

