Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $7,312,000. Knoll Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 2,859,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,540,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,559,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,905,000.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

