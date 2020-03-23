Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Cinemark stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

