Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBCI. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.